COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The I-270 southbound collector is closed on the east side of Columbus near East Livingston Road and I-70 Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.

According to Columbus police, one person was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m.

Details about what caused the accident have not been released. Police said the accident investigation unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Traffic camera footage from the area does appear to show a tractor-trailer truck being involved in the crash.

There is no further information about other injuries at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.