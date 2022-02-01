COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The technology job boon for central Ohio is getting bigger.

Hyperion Inc., an engineering and technical service company, is scheduled to announce Tuesday that it will be bringing its global headquarters to the Columbus area.

A release from Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office says the company will create nearly 700 research and development, engineering, design and manufacturing jobs to the area, and will be the largest manufacturing project in the city limits in a decade.

The announcement is expected to come during a news conference at 1 p.m. and will feature city leaders as well as representatives from Hyperion.