MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 41-year old man with killing his wife, then setting her on fire.

Mamadou Aliou Diallo is being held in the Franklin County Jail charged with aggravated arson, murder, and tampering with evidence.

Thursday afternoon, firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Noe Bixby Rd. in Madison Township on the report of a house fire.





They say they found 32-year old Fatoumata Diallo in the basement of the home and believe her husband strangled her before setting fire to her body.

Two young children were in the home at the time of the fire but escaped unharmed.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation.