COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds of people were seen at the Columbus Wedding Show, presented by Worthington Jewelers Saturday, and people still have a chance to get some tickets for Sunday.

It’s an event many central Ohioans look forward to each year. This year, it’s holding an extra special space as the pandemic forced a lot of those wedding plans to be postponed.

Wedding experts said they have estimated about 2.5 million weddings in 2022, the most they have seen in one year since the early 1980s.

Guests can expect more than 125 wedding companies at the Ohio Expo Center in Kasich Hall. There will be food samples, wedding bands, dresses, bridesmaid dresses, photographers — all things wedding-related.

“There are lots of spots filling up fast. So, we are definitely encouraging people to be flexible, think about maybe Friday or Sunday weddings. Get creative with your dates and of course, 2023 is going to be a big year as well,” said Emma Henterly, spokesperson for Columbus Wedding Show.

Location: Kasich Hall at the Ohio State Fairgrounds

Hours: 11 am – 5 pm

Price: $15 at the door; Kids 17 and under are free. Military, Healthcare, First Responders, and Teachers are free at the door with ID credentials. Plus, discounts for couples and a 4-pack for squads.

