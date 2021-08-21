Hundreds gather in downtown Columbus for annual Heart Walk

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered in downtown Columbus Saturday for the Central Ohio Heart Walk. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the event.

NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock was the emcee of the walk to raise awareness for heart disease.

The event has been held in central Ohio for more than 20 years, but for the first time since the pandemic, walkers were able to come together in person at McPherson Commons Park.

The executive director of the American Heart and Stroke Association said it’s a fun way to jumpstart a heart-healthy lifestyle, come together with the community, and help save lives in the process.

“It’s really about the awareness and education of the impacts of heart disease and stroke, but it’s also to encourage people to take those steps needed to maybe be able to reduce the threat of cardiovascular diseases and stroke,” said American Heart and Stroke Association Executive Director Nancy Tobbe.

Although many survivors and supporters gathered in person, this year’s walk was open to all who registered and wanted to walk from any location.