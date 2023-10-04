COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chinese restaurant in northern Columbus has temporarily closed following a kitchen fire.

Hunan Lion, located at 2038 Crown Plaza Drive, caught fire Wednesday morning, before the diner was set to open for the day. The owners posted on social media that no one was hurt in the fire.

Stacie Pircio, a member of the owner’s family, said no customers or employees were in the building at the time of the incident. She said the damage caused by the fire is limited to the kitchen.

In the hours after the fire, the restaurant’s website began displaying a message that the restaurant would temporarily close due to the fire damage. While its post on social media said the staff is working to reopen as soon as possible, Pircio said it may not be anytime soon.

“They’re still assessing the damage. We’ve been told several months,” Pircio said.

Customers can check the restaurant’s Facebook, Instagram and website for updates on when it will reopen.

“We’ve already received such an outpouring of support from the community, and we appreciate it so much and hope to be back serving everyone soon,” Pircio said.

The Columbus Division of Fire said it does not suspect foul play as a cause of the fire.