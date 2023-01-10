COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus.

The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and Avenged Sevenfold.

More than 50 rock artists and bands will be performing at the Columbus Crew’s former home throughout the four-day festival. A presale for people subscribed to the festival email list will be available Wednesday at 10 a.m.

A general sale for Sonic Temple passes begins on Friday at noon. For more ticket and festival information, click here.

SONIC TEMPLE FESTIVAL LINEUP AND SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 25

Tool – Godsmack – Beartooth – Bullet For My Valentine – Pennywise

Bad Omens – Suicidal Tendencies – Fever 333 – Anti-Flag – Joey Valance & Brae

Bones UK – Ho99o9 – The Warning – Oxymorrons – Angel Du$t

Bloodywood – Wargasm – Malevolence – Bastardane – OTTTO

Friday, May 26

Avenged Sevenfold – Queens of the Stone Age – Chevelle – I Prevail – Knocked Loose

Sleeping With Sirens – Badflower – Dorothy – Black Stone Cherry – Converge

Born of Osiris – Band-Maid – Lilith Czar – Des Rocs – Mothica

Fame on Fire – Dayseeker – Vended – Mike’s Dead

Saturday, May 27

KISS – Rob Zombie – Falling in Reverse – Puscifer – Trivium

Black Veil Brides – Rival Sons – Yelawolf Presents – Sometimes Y – Avatar

Senes Fail – From Ashes To New – Giovannie & The Hired Guns – Brutus – Dead Poet Society

The Violent – Point North – Tallah – Varials – Tigercub – Capital Theatre

Sunday, May 28

Foo Fighters – Deftones – Sublime with Rome – Jawbreaker – The Pretty Reckless

Awolnation – Nothing More – Grandson – White Reaper – Filter

Ayron Jones – The Bronx – Poorstacy – Zero 9:36 – New Years Day

Nova Twins – Bob Vylan – Aeir – Starcrawler