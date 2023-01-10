COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus.
The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and Avenged Sevenfold.
More than 50 rock artists and bands will be performing at the Columbus Crew’s former home throughout the four-day festival. A presale for people subscribed to the festival email list will be available Wednesday at 10 a.m.
A general sale for Sonic Temple passes begins on Friday at noon. For more ticket and festival information, click here.
SONIC TEMPLE FESTIVAL LINEUP AND SCHEDULE
Thursday, May 25
Tool – Godsmack – Beartooth – Bullet For My Valentine – Pennywise
Bad Omens – Suicidal Tendencies – Fever 333 – Anti-Flag – Joey Valance & Brae
Bones UK – Ho99o9 – The Warning – Oxymorrons – Angel Du$t
Bloodywood – Wargasm – Malevolence – Bastardane – OTTTO
Friday, May 26
Avenged Sevenfold – Queens of the Stone Age – Chevelle – I Prevail – Knocked Loose
Sleeping With Sirens – Badflower – Dorothy – Black Stone Cherry – Converge
Born of Osiris – Band-Maid – Lilith Czar – Des Rocs – Mothica
Fame on Fire – Dayseeker – Vended – Mike’s Dead
Saturday, May 27
KISS – Rob Zombie – Falling in Reverse – Puscifer – Trivium
Black Veil Brides – Rival Sons – Yelawolf Presents – Sometimes Y – Avatar
Senes Fail – From Ashes To New – Giovannie & The Hired Guns – Brutus – Dead Poet Society
The Violent – Point North – Tallah – Varials – Tigercub – Capital Theatre
Sunday, May 28
Foo Fighters – Deftones – Sublime with Rome – Jawbreaker – The Pretty Reckless
Awolnation – Nothing More – Grandson – White Reaper – Filter
Ayron Jones – The Bronx – Poorstacy – Zero 9:36 – New Years Day
Nova Twins – Bob Vylan – Aeir – Starcrawler