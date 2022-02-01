COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a major winter storm heading toward central Ohio, homeowners with generators are being asked to take precautions to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firefighters said any generator should be at least 20 feet away from the house and should never be inside the house or facing its windows.

They also recommend having a carbon monoxide detector to detect any fumes entering the home.

“It can be running and even if you put in an open garage, there’s enough of that that could come through the door leading into the house, that could end up causing illness or death,” said Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Some of the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be dizziness, confusion, or tiredness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call 911.