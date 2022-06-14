COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With power out across central Ohio, drivers will likely encounter intersections with non-working traffic lights.

So, just how do you treat those stops?

Law enforcement agencies across the region say non-operational traffic lights should be treated as four-way stops.

Drivers are required to stop at the intersection as if the light is red, check both ways for vehicles as well as look straight ahead for turning vehicles, and proceed when it is safe.

What some drivers may not be aware of is what to do if more than one car arrives at the intersection at the same time.

For vehicles stopping at the intersection at the same time, the car on the right has the right of way. If four vehicles happen to stop at the intersection at the same time, the car that stopped first would go through the intersection first, followed by the car to the right, and then counterclockwise from there.

As always, the whim of the driver could take hold and they could wave through another driver. There is no penalty for being a nice person.

Flashing red traffic signals should be treated as stop signs – drivers must stop and wait for the intersection to be clear.

Flashing yellow traffic signals mean slow down and approach the intersection with caution.