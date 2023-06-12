COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Approximately 1,500 AEP customers are experiencing power outages after Sunday night and Monday morning storms rolled through central Ohio.

The number of outages has been fluctuating throughout the morning, ranging anywhere from 1,200 to 2,700 since 12 a.m.

According to the AEP outage tracking map, the company is reporting 32 outages affecting 1,313 customers as of 6:15 a.m. Those totals include 726 customers in Franklin County, 264 customers in Delaware County and 33 customers in Fairfield County.