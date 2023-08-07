For the latest Storm Team 4 forecast, click here.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Over 3,900 AEP customers, including 71 in Franklin County are experiencing power outages after Monday storms rolled through the state.

According to the AEP outage tracking map, the company is reporting 131 outages affecting 3,912 customers as of 4:30 p.m. Those totals include 71 outages in Franklin County.

Southeastern counties are experienced heavy outages as well, with 1,065 customers in Athens County, 115 customers in Jackson County affected by the storms.

NBC4 will have updates throughout the day as storms continue to pass through the area.