COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages are popping up as heavy rain and wind is rolling into central Ohio on Thursday.

More than 4,300 AEP customers near Dublin and Hilliard lost electricity for about an hour shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday. A bulk of the outages were caused by squirrels caught in the equipment, according to AEP. Power had been restored to all Hilliard schools and most residents before 9 a.m.

Still, AEP is also reporting several small outages across central Ohio. You can check Ohio power outages by each electric company below. South Central Power outages can be monitored here.

AEP

FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison

Union Rural Electric

