COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Over 10,000 AEP customers are experiencing power outages after early Thursday morning storms caused heavy damage throughout central Ohio.

According to the AEP outage tracking map, the company is reporting 150 outages affecting 10,022 customers as of 8:00 a.m. Those totals include 7,649 customers in Franklin County, 166 customers in Delaware County, 112 in Licking County, 235 in Richland County and 62 in Muskingum County.

Storms rolled into Franklin County from the north, causing flood advisories and damage from falling branches and trees. Thomas Worthington High School is closed Thursday due to flooding in its basement classrooms.

