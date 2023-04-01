COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Is the power out at your house? Here’s how to report the outages to your electricity provider.

AEP

AEP Ohio is the largest electric provider in the state, servicing more than 1.5 million customers in just about all parts of the state.

Customers experiencing a power outage can report those outages by either calling 1-800-672-2231 or via the AEP website by clicking here.

Westerville Electric Division

The Columbus suburb of Westerville supplies its 37,000+ residents and 2,100 businesses with power, the only municipally owned and operated suburban electric provider in central Ohio.

Westerville residents can report outages by calling 1-614-901-6700 or by registering to report outages via text message by clicking here.

South Central Power

South Central Power services more than 124,000 customers in cental Ohio, most of them south of Columbus including Hocking, Perry, and Ross counties.

South Central Power customers can report outages by calling 1-800-282-5064 or on the South Central Power website by clicking here.

Union Rural Electric Cooperative

Northwest of Columbus, some customers are serviced by Union Rural Electric Cooperative (URE).

URE customers can call 1-937-642-1826 or can receive instructions on how to use the company’s SmartHub app to report outages by clicking here.

Ohio Edison

To the west and north of Columbus, Ohio Edison services more than 2.1 million customers, stretching east from just outside of Dayton, north of Columbus, and into the Youngstown area.

Ohio Edison customers can report an outage by calling 1-888-544-4877 or via the company’s website by clicking here.