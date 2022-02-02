COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Before you settle down for the night, emergency management officials say now is the time to make sure your home is ready for winter weather.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Young said residents should plan for any type of disruptions to their day, adding his biggest concern is ice and power lines as rain will turn into much more.

“Plan tonight for things that may disrupt your day tomorrow — take care of yourself and be patient,” Young said.

Maddy Trapp was out grabbing a few last-minute items ahead of the storm.

“Blankets, water, and something simple to eat like peanut butter and bread for my kids,” she said, talking about how she’s preparing.

Young said the number one thing people should do is charge cell phones, tablets, and whatever other devices used for communication.

“Have a radio, have a way to tune into our broadcast partners — you know, now a lot of that is done through iPads, phones, and streaming,” he said.

But also prepare for potential frozen pipes. If you have heat make sure your thermostat is set to at least 65 degrees. Opening your kitchen cabinets could help too.

“So that there’s a little more heat or any heat in the house is in there,” Young explained, talking about what the open cabinets can do. “And if it’s gotten close to freezing throughout your house, start running water in a slow drop.”

Trapp says she’s planning on staying home. There’s only one reason she’ll hit the roads.

“I hope I don’t have the baby coming these couple days, but if it happens, we’ll make it, but let’s hope not!” she said.

Young said the best thing people can do is to be patient and if you do have to go somewhere, give yourself extra time and take it slow.