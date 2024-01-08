COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s officially winter weather season in Ohio. Mother Nature can be unpredictable, which is why AEP Ohio and Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security said it is best to stay on high alert during the winter months.

During severe weather, Jeff Young, the director of Franklin County EMA, said his agency is in charge of information sharing.

“We always monitor the weather coming into central Ohio to make sure that we’re prepared for it so our first responders, our partner agencies all kind of are being weather aware and know what to expect and how it may impact their operations,” Young said.

Power outages are a possibility during winter storms. Nate Bronder with AEP Ohio said that’s why his teams are always ready to brave any conditions.

“With winter weather finally here, it’s January and we didn’t have much in December, so now is the time to prepare. Make sure you have that emergency action plan for you and your family. Make sure you check on the elderly and let’s all be prepared,” said Bronder.

Both Young and Bronder said everyone should have an emergency kit with things they may need if the power goes out.

“Make sure that you have batteries and flashlights readily available. With winter I always think of having blankets. Charge your devices, your phone, your computer,” said Bronder.

It’s also a good idea to have an emergency kit in the car, to avoid getting stranded without supplies. Most importantly, Young and Bronder said to have a trusted source of information.

“It’s a good reminder to make sure your devices are charged up, know where you are going to get information, make sure you have batteries in your flashlights, and you know what’s going on,” Young said.