COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a Columbus mother abandoned her toddler at a Speedway earlier this month, NBC4 asked area authorities: What should desperate parents do if they just can’t cope?

“Parenting is difficult,” said Lara Laroche, intake division director at Franklin County Children Services. “And parenting is so important. But parenting needs to be supported. Parents sometimes are finding themselves at wit’s end, not knowing who they can reach out to, who they can get support from.”

But there is help for moms and dads. There are neighborhood services where you can drop in, or lifelines like #211, which will help you get food, meet expenses and find mental health care. Even diapers, formula, car seats and kids’ clothes are available for parents who are trying to make ends meet.

Here’s a list of all the resources that Children’s Services can connect you to — or you can call the numbers and follow the links yourself.

Community houses for child care, food, support

For parents who need help right now, they can go to Community Settlement Houses. They will find child care, diapers, boxed food, and formula as well as support for their situations.

Gas, heat, water, electricity help when you can’t pay the bills

Depression, desperation

If you feel unable to cope, feel desperate, can’t think of a way out, want to sleep forever, think about harming yourself or your child, or find yourself taking risks with your safety, get help for depression right away.

How to give up a baby safely

Infant Safe Haven is a law that allows the mother or father of a newborn up to 30 days old to legally give up a baby that they can’t raise. The baby can be left with a medical worker in a hospital, at the fire department, or with a police officer.

“There should to be some conversation in the transfer of custody as well, not just dropping off a baby at the door,” Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin said. “There is a medical form that needs to be filled out and delivered to Children’s Hospital with the child.”

Safe Place for kids under 18

The fire department also participates in Safe Place, which helps children younger than 18.

“Every fire station is identified with a sign,” Martin said. “Inside we have instructions to assist young people under 18 years old who may be in an abusive household and need help to find shelter until a safe home can be found for them. This is intended to be an option like a battered women’s shelter.”

The role of children’s services is to help

“Children Services is here to partner with you,” Lara Laroche, Intake Division Director at FCCS said. “Children’s Services is here as a support, so that children don’t have to be removed from the home.”

They are staffed 24 hours a day, and are at 4071 East Main Street in Whitehall. If you need help immediately, go to a fire station or a police station. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. The important thing is to keep your child and yourself safe.

“We know that children are best served in a family environment,” Laroche said. “Children are better off with family and we help to surround that family with safety, so the child can remain in the home.”

Laroche wants the community to reach out to their neighbors. “It’s sometimes difficult for folks to reach out and ask for help, when they don’t know their neighbors. As much as we can make it a community action to connect, and to think about: what can I give?”

Teens need mentors, and single moms need help during this difficult time. Big Brothers and Big Sisters is one way, and children’s services also has a volunteer program to help kids in the community.