COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one.

Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact Corey L. Ball at 614-745-9454 for more information.