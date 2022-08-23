COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Music Commission is getting ready to kick off its fourth annual Gift of Music instrument drive.

The commission accepts new or gently used instruments, amplifiers, strings, and accessories that will then be given to hundreds of students throughout central Ohio.

Bruce Garfield, the executive director of the Columbus Music Commission, said putting instruments in the students’ hands goes beyond helping them play music.

“Giving a young person an instrument and teaching them how to play it can change the course of their lives,” Garfield said. “It helps with socialization skills, self-esteem, hand-eye coordination, and mathematics.”

The instrument drive runs from Aug. 27 – Sept. 4, with special one-day drop-offs also planned.

Over the last three drives, the commission has donated more than 2,200 instruments to students in need in Columbus City Schools, charter schools, and after-school programs.

For more information, click here.

The full schedule of drop-off locations and times is below.

CD92.9FM (drop-offs begin 8/29):

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

1036 S Front St, Columbus, OH 43206

Ring doorbell!

Columbus Radio Group:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

4401 Carriage Hill Lane, Columbus, 43220

Music Go Round (Bethel):

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

2630 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220

Music Go Round (Gahanna):

August 27-September 4:

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

1329 Stoneridge Dr, Gahanna, OH 43230

Musicologie (Grandview):

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

1400 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212, USA

Music Royale:

12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

480 W Olentangy St, Powell, OH 43065

School of Rock (Dublin):

1 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday

6727 Dublin Center Dr, Dublin, OH 43017

WCBE:

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday

540 Jack Gibbs Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215

Early drop-offs/first weekend only drop-offs:

Vaughan Music Studio (8/22-8/28):

12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

3280 Riverside Drive, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Easton Town Center (8/27 ONLY):

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday

Drop off area in parking lot located near 3950 Regents St, Columbus, OH 43219, accessible from Regents St. at Easton Town Center, across from the West Garage.

Shadowbox Live (8/28 ONLY):

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday

503 S. Front St. #260, Columbus, OH 43215

Drop off location will be in the Up Front Performance Space at the front of the Shadowbox Live building. When you arrive, enter through the double doors off the alley of the theater by the box office and the parking lot.

Special Columbus Clippers game day drop-offs:

8/28 (Away Game)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

Donate an instrument and get a discounted ticket voucher for a Columbus Clippers game to be used from 8/31-9/3 and a $5 Donatos pizza gift card.

Drop off location on Huntington Park Lane on the far west side of the ballpark. Located between Nationwide and Brodbelt in the small parking plaza.

9/4 (Home Game)

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Donate an instrument and get 50% off admission to the game that day. The first 100 people to donate receive a coupon for a free Donatos Pizza at the ballpark that day!

Drop off location at the centerfield gate.