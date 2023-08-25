COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A non-profit organization, Music Columbus, is kicking off their fifth annual instrument drive on Saturday.

The “Gift of Music” drive collects gently used or new instruments, amplifiers, and other music accessories. Columbus area schools, after-school programs and other affiliate non-profits receive the donations.

This drive will take place from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3. There are 12 drop-off locations where instruments will be collected. Drop-off dates and times vary per location.

The nonprofit will also be accepting donations on its GoFundMe page. All donations are tax-deductible.

NBC4 is a proud sponsor of Gift of Music.