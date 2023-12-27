COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With another Christmas in the books, its time to dispose of your Christmas trees. Luckily, there are a numbers of ways to easily do that in Columbus.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling said it will provide free curbside pickup for trees placed on the curb before 6:00 a.m. on regular yard waste collection days.

Trees taller than eight feet should be cut in half and any trees in bags will not be collected. As well, you must remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel and other loose objects from the tree.

There are also a number of locations to drop-off and dispose of your tree. To find the nearest location, click here.

Ohio Mulch

4120 Roberts Rd., Columbus

4665 Westerville Rd.

1600 Universal Rd.

2541 Harrisburg Pike

537 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Rd.

Kurts Bros. and Mulch Manufacturing Inc.

2850 Rohr Road, Groveport

6055-C Westerville Rd., Westerville

6279 Houchard Rd., Dublin

6747 Taylor Road S.W., Columbus