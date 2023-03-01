COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Live shows, documentary screenings, workshops, donation drives and more are popping up across central Ohio this March in celebration of Women’s History Month. From the Wexner Center for the Arts to Ohio State University and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, find an event near you below.

Women’s Salary Negotiation Workshop: March 1

On Women’s Equal Pay Day, join this workshop to learn about the gender pay gap, conduct market research for target salary, how to identify and articulate your value, and develop your own negotiation responses and strategies.

Ohio Union Round Meeting Room – 739 N. High St. Details. 6 to 8 p.m.

“She Did That” Documentary Night: March 2

The Ohio State undergraduate Business Women’s Association is hosting a screening of the 2019 documentary “She Did That.” The film follows the pursuits of Black women and their entrepreneurship journeys to raise the glass ceiling.

Hitchcock Hall – 2070 Neil Ave. Details. 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Alanis Obomsawin poses for a portrait in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

“Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance” Screening and Director Q&A: March 3

Filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin will be joining the center for a screening of “Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance” followed by a post-screening Q&A.

Wexner Center for the Arts – 1871 N High St. Details. 7 p.m.

Courage to Lead – Visionary Servicewomen: March 4

U.S. Army Veteran Carlandra Moss and U.S. Coast Guard Reservist Kim Guedry are speaking on their challenges, victories and achievements across different branches of service and how they continue to make an impact in their communities today.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum – 300 W. Broad St. Details. 11 a.m.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz: March 6

Following Lebowitz’s talk, there will be a 60-minute Q&A with the audience, as well as a book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of The Book Loft.

Southern Theatre – 21 E Main St. Details. 7:30 p.m.

International Women’s Day Summit: March 8

The summit will include panels, speakers, workshops and more. Registrants will receive an information packet with the day’s programs, locations and speaker information before the summit.

Ohio Union – 739 N. High St. Details. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Women in the Workplace – How Much Has Changed Over the Years: March 16

This presentation features recorded women’s experiences in the workplace, allowing the audience to learn what has been discovered through interviews and how those experiences compare with women’s experiences over time.

Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor – 151 W. Wood St. Details. 6 to 7 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/The Jazz Academy)

PBJ and Jazz – Celebrating Women’s History Month: March 18

Celebrating Women’s History Month, the We Create Jazz Ensemble brings together some of Ohio’s brightest female jazz musicians for a PBJ and Jazz concert.

Club Lincoln – 769 E. Long St. Details. 10 and 11:30 a.m.

A Community Conversation on Women, Art and Activism: March 28

Join the Columbus Museum of Art, The Matriots PAC, and YWCA Columbus for a conversation moderated by Dr. Treva B. Lindsey about the role of women and art in activism, with a focus on voting rights.

Columbus Museum of Art – 480 E Broad St. Details. 6:30 p.m.

Hip Hop Literacies Conference: March 30 and 31

Hosted by Ohio State University professor Dr. Elanie Richarson, the conference brings together diverse scholars and artists to highlight research, teaching and advocacy with the goal of making a difference.

Frank Hale Black Cultural Center – 54 W 12th Ave. Details.

Menstrual Products Drive: Through March 31

The Ohio State University’s Center for Belonging and Social Change is accepting unopened pads, liners, tampons, adult diapers and reusable cups of all sizes and brands. Donations will be distributed to Lutheran Social Services of central Ohio and YWCA Columbus.

The Center for Belonging and Social Change – 1739 N. High St. Details.