COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus is celebrating 614 Day Tuesday, commemorated every year on June 14 – an ode to our area code.

This year’s celebrations are bigger than ever, sprawling across six Columbus locations: Seventh Son Brewing, Antiques on High, Land Grant Brewing Co., Budd Dairy Food Hall, Addella’s on Oak, and Easton Town Center.

Each location will hold their own festivities, featuring DJs, trivia, live mural painting and exclusive 614 Day beverages. To top it all off, there will be a special toast at exactly 6:14 p.m.

The first 614 Day took place in 2016 at Seventh Son Brewing. The celebration has continued to expand, supporting and showcasing all things local.

View more details at 614daycbus.com and on Facebook.

Celebrate 614 Day at one of the six participating locations:

Seventh Son Brewing – 1101 N. 4th St., Italian Village.

Antiques on High – 714 S. High St., German Village.

Land-Grant Brewing Company – 424 W. Town St., Franklinton.

Budd Dairy Food Hall – 1086 N. 4th St., Italian Village.

Addella’s on Oak – 1485 Oak St., Olde Towne East.

Easton Town Center – 160 Easton Town Center, Easton.