COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is celebrating 614 Day on Wednesday, an ode to the city’s area code, commemorated each year on June 14.

This year’s celebration of “the heart and soul” of the city is culminating at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons with food trucks, live music, vendors and family-friendly activities from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Admission is free, and the evening will feature a special toast at exactly 6:14 p.m.

This year’s food vendors include Dreia’s Kitchen, G’s Flavor House, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tortilla and more. In addition, local artists Big Fat Heads, Satele, The Raw Soundz and The Orange Soda are set to take the stage.

For the first time, event organizers are giving out 614 Day awards recognizing “trailblazers in the community who help to make this city so special.” This year’s recipients include city councilmember Shayla D. Favor, muralist Mandi Caskey, executive director of Stonewall Columbus Densil Porteous, musician Downtown Michael Brown and National African American Male Wellness Agency founders John and Pamela Gregory.

Beyond the Columbus Commons, several central Ohio breweries and restaurants are marking 614 Day with specials on Wednesday. Participating spots include the following:

101 Beer Kitchen

Aficionado’s

Amato’s Woodfired Pizza

Asterisk Supper Club

Bubbly Hall

Broadway Pub

Cardinal Pizza Shop

City Tavern

Elliot’s Wood Fired Kitchen and Tap

HillGarten Beer and Wine

Natalie’s Grandview

Off Center Patio and Pub

The Draft Room

The Derby Gahanna

The Forge

Understory

Wolf’s Ridge Taproom

World of Beer

Worthington Tavern

The Ohio State Fair is also celebrating 614 Day with discounted admission tickets for $6.14. Purchase tickets here.

The first 614 Day took place in 2016 at Seventh Son Brewing and has continued expanding to support and showcase the Columbus community. Learn more about Wednesday’s event at 160 S. High Street and RSVP here.