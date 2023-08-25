The 2023 WonderBus music and arts festival will feature Pitbull and Demi Lovato (Courtesy/Elevation Group)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival is returning to Columbus this weekend with performances from Pitbull, Demi Lovato and Caamp.

Wonderbus, Ohio’s largest contemporary music festival, kicks off on Friday through Sunday on The Lawn at CAS for the fourth year. The festival is featuring 30 acts appearing on three stages along with food and artisan vendors and activities for guests 14 years and older.

General admission tickets for the entire three-day festival are available for $310. Festival-goers can also opt to purchase single-day admission for $142. Student tickets are also available for a discounted $106 with a valid student ID. Purchase tickets here.

The festival benefits innovation in mental health treatment and research at central Ohio’s largest hospitals: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

All sale are final, and there are no refunds. Wonderbus continues rain or shine, and the music lineup is subject to change without notice. Learn more here.