COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After consecutive violent weekends in May led to 10 people injured by gunfire, the City of Columbus ramped up safety measures.

Now, a few months later, some of those restrictions have been rolled back.

“We’ve seen growth in the amount of businesses, growth in the amount of visitors, and having that growth has compounded the need for safety solutions,” Short North Alliance Executive Director Betsy Pandora said.

Pandora said it is thankful that the city stepped up to reduce the violence.

There are still parking restrictions on Fridays and Saturdays along the east side of North High Street between Goodale Street and Fifth Avenue from midnight until 4 a.m.

“People have definitely come in here, asking me lots of questions like, ‘Where’s it safe to park,’ like, ‘Where can we go,'” Black Brick Bar manager Jordan Leigh said.

Columbus police said patrol officers are in that area and that there are portable lights and cameras throughout the Short North.

The Short North Alliance said the city, neighbors, and visitors came together to send a message that violence will not be tolerated.

“Since the City of Columbus has instituted these safety measures, we have seen a noteworthy decrease and we’re pleased that the City of Columbus has taken safety so seriously in the Short North,” Pandora said.

Leigh said that after the restrictions were put into place, it lost a lot of business.

“We were shutting down and I feel, like, for the two weeks after they did that, we just saw a real downturn in, like, profits in this business in general,” Leigh said.

Now, Leigh said business is returning.

“Hopefully we’re bouncing back,” Leigh said. “Hopefully, this is the start of a trend back towards, you know, where we were before last year.”