COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association still have not come to an agreement about contract negotiations. This leaves the possibility of a teacher strike still up in the air.

The teachers will decide whether or not to strike on Sunday. This choice will not only affect daily learning but sports as well.

Parents say student athletes have been practicing all summer to get ready for this day. Now with a teacher strike still looming some parents can’t help but wonder if this will be the first and last game of the year.

“I just had to come to this game and cherish every moment I could because it will make me cry right now,” said parent Erin Clawson.

Friday was the first football game of the season at whetstone high school. Clawson’s son is a senior in the marching band.

If the teachers do choose to strike, classes will be taught virtually and extracurricular activities will be rescheduled. The kids will still have practice during the strike. About 60% of CCS’s coaching staff are teachers.

Clawson said she is here to support the kids just praying to have a full season.

“He’s in the marching band and he also plays volleyball and bowling at whetstone,” Clawson said. “And it’s his senior year.”

Other parents like Coleen Smitley say her kids were so excited to finally have normalcy after two years of the pandemic.

“My daughter has worked so hard this summer. Practice started in early July. She’s worked so hard to become co-captain and this is their very first game and it might be their very last game,” Smitley said.

She says in the end the kids are losing the most and she hopes the district and teachers will put them first when making a decision.

“You can go to Whitehall and they’re in school, you can go to Gahanna they’re in school, Pickerington they’re in school. So why can’t Columbus at least put them in school,” Smitley said.