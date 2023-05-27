COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From music festivals this weekend to the Memorial golf tournament next week, millions of dollars are being poured into Columbus’ economy.

Tourism officials said this year’s Memorial Day weekend festivities are proof of how much the city is moving forward.

“Those dollars come to the Columbus area, and they go to restaurants, they go to shops, they go to bars, they go to hotels, and, folks, that money comes and stays in the community,” said Jesse Ghiorzi, marketing director for the Greater Columbus Sports Commission.

Tourism officials said that in the first quarter of 2023, events around Columbus brought in around $30 million in visitor spending. Next week’s Memorial Tournament alone is expected to bring upwards of $35 million.

Add on the millions of dollars from the two music festivals happening in Columbus this weekend – Buckeye Country Superfest and Sonic Temple.

Ghiorzi said this weekend really shows why Columbus is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, adding it not only speaks to the level of the venues and facilities in the city but also proves Columbus has the hotel and business space to be able to host these large events.

The sports commission said all the money being spent this weekend will help the city to keep improving.

“The most immediate impact is the kind of green off the golf course that comes out of people’s wallets and gets spent and stays here and grows the local economy and gives the opportunity for more Columbus businesses to grow,” Ghiorzi said.

He added that the power of word of mouth is huge for the city as well; every time announcers say “Columbus, Ohio” during the Memorial Tournament or concertgoers talk about the good time they had in Columbus, the city gets exposure.