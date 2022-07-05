COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ ShotSpotter technology is used in some parts of the city to help detect gunshots, and was in use over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Police said ShotSpotter numbers tend to be high around holidays like the Fourth of July and New Year’s, but this year, the numbers were down significantly compared to last Fourth of July.

Jimmy Hilmen is glad to have a quiet afternoon at the pond after a loud Fourth of July night in his west side neighborhood.

“Like one big party,” Hilmen said. “Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.”

He said he could tell some of what he heard were fireworks while others were gunshots. Columbus police warned against celebratory gunfire before the holiday.

“What goes up must come down,” said Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joe Albert. “We see it every year where we have innocent bystanders who are just outside enjoying company with friends and family and get hit by a bullet somebody just shoots up in the air. Luckily, we did not see that this weekend, so we’re extremely thankful for that.”

The ShotSpotter technology is deployed in four sections of the city: Hilltop, Linden, South Side, and Near East Side. According to police, there were 39 ShotSpotter alerts from 10 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, down from 109 alerts last year.

“Granted, we don’t want 39, but to be down 70, we’re extremely appreciative of that,” Albert said. “Gunfire is still gunfire and 39 is too many. Thirty-nine is 39 too many.”

Albert said there are usually multiple rounds fired with each alert and not all alerts are for celebratory gunfire, but the fact the number of alerts overall is down is encouraging.

“We’ve had a very strong focus on making sure the celebratory gunfire ceases in our city and we’re hoping that is the reason why the numbers have reduced,” he said.

To those still participating in the dangerous behavior, Hilmen has one message: “Stop.”

Of the 39 alerts over the weekend, 36 of them were during the overnight hours.