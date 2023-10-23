COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike begins its sixth week, the effects of the stoppage are starting to be felt in central Ohio.

Those in all areas of the auto industry have been closely following the dispute between UAW and General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

“When the strike first started, it wasn’t too bad, didn’t have too many issues with getting parts,” said Matt Boiley, owner of Milex Complete Auto Care Mr. Transmission on Morse Road. “But lately it’s slowed down significantly on timing, parts that would normally be a couple days out would in fact be a week or two weeks out.”

He said certain parts from Ford and Chrysler are taking longer to get. Chrysler is owned by Stellantis.

“We’ve had to let customers know it’s going to take a little bit longer to get the parts for the vehicles because of the strike,” he said. “The automotive industry has a lot of tentacles in it so where one thing starts to back up it starts to slowly affect the other arms.”

Despite the current situation, he still recommended those with car troubles bring their vehicles in.

“I didn’t have any expectations at first, was hoping we would dodge it more than what we’re seeing now but we’re starting to see some of those constraints,” he said.

Courtlyn Roser-Jones, an assistant professor at OSU’s Moritz College of Law and labor law expert, has also been closely following the strike. She said it’s gone how she expected.

“No real surprises but I say that thinking this was going to be a major strike,” she said. “Just because I’m not surprised does not mean it is not an incredibly influential and unprecedented kind of work stoppage that we will be talking about and studying for the next 20 to 30 years.”