COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel is planting their seeds into Ohio’s higher education, pledging 50 million dollars in investments to Ohio universities and colleges.

This money will help create a pathway for students into semiconductor education and research programs.

In the first phase of this investment, $17.7 million will be going toward eight different proposals from different schools across the state. These focus on developing semiconductor education and workforce focus programs. Columbus State Community College student Jack Fleming said he thinks this will help the future generation to be more productive in school and after.

“With specific pathways in place for students I think it is a positive thing allowing them to kind of map out their career projection,” Fleming said.

Around $2.8 million will go to Columbus State Community College to help develop a two-year program to semiconductor technician work in partnership with the Ohio Association of Community Colleges. The program will also feature a bootcamp curriculum throughout the two years to have hands-on learning opportunities.

Columbus State President Dr. David Harrison said, when he heard about the partnership, he knew it would be perfect for this university.

“The career pathways we will build together will result in life changing economic opportunities for thousands of Ohio students and families,” Harrison said.

Over three years, this program will spread to all community colleges in Ohio.

“This investment will enable Ohio’s 23 community colleges to enhance our curriculum, build faculty expertise and prepare thousands of Ohioans for incredible careers with an explicit goal of ⅓ from historically underrepresented groups,” Harrison said.

Another $4.8 million is going to The Ohio State University to fund the Center for Advanced Semiconductor Fabrication Research and Education. CAFE will partner Ohio State with nine other institutions in the state, including Ohio University and the University of Cincinnati.

By bringing together these institutions of higher education into a single, interdisciplinary center, CAFE will provide semiconductor research opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, who can share in the access to world-class facilities in an experiential learning environment with a team science approach.

Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson said these investments will open up a whole new network in the Midwest.

“Those engineers will no longer have to head to the coast to find cutting edge jobs, they will be able to find them right here. The Ohio State University cheers the geographic expansion of intellectual and financial opportunity. This is a great moment for all of us,” Johnson said.

Intel has also awarded Ohio University three million dollars to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education Technical Ecosystem — a training program to create skilled professionals in the industry.

Each of these programs will help prepare Ohio students to work at plants like Intel and leave college with high paying, stable and necessary jobs.