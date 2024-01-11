COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Over the past few years, the price of almost everything has increased.

A report came out Thursday showing that in December inflation climbed to nearly 3.5%, more than economists predicted.

Many central Ohioans say they have been impacted by inflation. Some have had to completely change the way they live by buying groceries in bulk and picking up extra jobs just to get by.

Dr. Bruce Weinberg, a professor of economics at Ohio State University, said inflation had been the same for many years until the pandemic hit. The price of almost everything increased quickly.

“I think a lot of people were really taken aback by that. We were not used to a lot of inflation and the idea that prices could increase by 10% in one year was sort of breathtaking in a bad way for a lot of people,” Weinberg said.

And it’s left many still reeling, like Rich Enochs who has a fiance and three kids at home. He said he’s had to look into secondary sources of income just to make sure his family can stay afloat.

“It’s just a little tough because you go out and you try to buy things and everything’s double, everything’s triple. You’ve got to think okay what bills are coming out this week? Can I afford to do that?” said Enochs.

It’s the same for Arttia Hayes, a single mother of five who just got a job with a pay increase but still lives paycheck-to-paycheck.

“It’s either I get gas or I buy milk and bread. Or I buy gas so I can get to work so I can work extra hours so I can afford milk and bread and gas,” Hayes said.

The Federal Reserve said the inflation rate should sit around 2%, but in December they said it climbed to 3.4%.

Both Enochs and Hayes said they’ve cut back on going out to eat and are constantly looking for a bargain at the grocery store.

“We look for these better paying jobs, but the more money that they give us the more everything else is rising. Everything, the price of living, gas, food, everything that’s a necessity for us,” Hayes said.

“You’re talking about three additional kids, three dogs. It gets to be a little bit sometimes so when you start to think about how do you offset the spending and offset the lifestyle,” Enochs said.

Overall Weinberg said inflation has been getting better since the pandemic, but for Enochs, Hayes and many other central Ohioans it is still an everyday struggle.

Enochs said he gets anxious thinking about what would happen if he were to lose his job.

“I feel like I’m forgotten about and it’s not just me,” said Hayes. “I’ve had this conversation with a few of my friends too. We just feel like we’re here and we’re just surviving.”

Enochs and Hayes said inflation has been extremely hard on their families, but they make it work because there is no other choice for them and their kids.