COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fatal shooting early Saturday was not the only violent incident that happened in Columbus this week.

On Thursday, three teens were involved in a shooting, plus there were other felonious assaults throughout the week.

Community leaders said every time they turn on the news and see another shooting, especially involving young people, it breaks their hearts and proves there is still a lot of work to be done.

City of Grace Church Pastor Michael Young said it is a small group of people who are causing all of the violence, but that community leaders have to continue to think of innovative ways to grab hold of these young people and push them toward a different path.

Young has seen a lot of positive changes this year despite that small group and said it will be a group effort between law enforcement, faith leaders, and community group leaders to turn it around.

One of those people is Ralph Carter, founder of We Are Linden.

Carter said the city needs more street mentors, people willing to be there for children in Columbus to encourage them and show them there is more to life than what currently surrounds them.

“I think us working with synergy, working together,” Young said. “The reality is it’s not a problem that’s just impacting one segment of the community, it’s impacting all four corners of Columbus.”

“I mean definitely hands-on, in-person, one-on-one is definitely the new key for 2023,” Carter said.