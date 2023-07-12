COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – First Lady Jill Biden’s announcement to name Columbus a workforce hub will help shape the future of thousands of students in central Ohio.

This summer, Columbus City Schools is already introducing students to trade options for post-graduation.

Columbus City Schools said not only does Biden’s announcement create more opportunity for students; it also gives them hope and some students are already putting that hope to work.

Angus Hooley is spending his summer with the City of Columbus’ Building and Zoning Department.

“They’ve been great mentors and electrical team in what companies to look for and how to go out there and get a job,” Hooley said.

A rising senior, Hooley is getting hands-on learning to prepare him for a career as an electrician after he graduates. He said hearing Columbus’ booming workforce is being recognized at a national level is exciting.

“Most kids my age are going off to college and looking that way and they are not really looking for these high-paying jobs that take less education,” he said. “It’s cheaper and it’s easier to find work.”

Announced at Wednesday’s event, the city’s partnership with Columbus State Community College and local trade unions will prepare thousands of students to join the workforce in an affordable way

“A lot of students don’t know that these are just in their backyards and for them having these opportunities, to have work-based learning opportunities, to have the industry credentials, all these are just opening up doors and pathways,” said Crystal Sanders, the assistant principal and supervisor of the district’s Fort Hayes Career Center.

Columbus City Schools representatives said from tech jobs to construction jobs, opportunities are growing in Columbus.

Professionals in the building and zoning department said they’re seeing the students’ motivation grow, too.

“They came in with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and excitement and wanting to learn. Whether it’s being able to learn basic job skills and basic, how to be a professional, but at the same time, the learning a lot of technical skills,” Scott Messer, the building and zoning services director for the City of Columbus.

Regina Fuentes, the spokesperson for the Columbus Education Association, said the announcement shows there are opportunities for students of all backgrounds to have successful careers.

Fuentes said their students are constantly battling whether going to college or straight into the workforce is the best path.

Now with this partnership, students will have the ability to enter.

A work readiness program for high-paying jobs in a booming tech industry in their home state.

“The opportunities are right here and if they want to stay and help grow this community and help make this community the best place it can be then opportunities like this that the first lady is talking about are fantastic for our students,” Fuentes said.

Students in Franklin County can attend Columbus State tuition-free through the Columbus Promise Program.

Representatives say more and more positive momentum is growing with this program.