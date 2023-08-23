COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures expected to surge into the 90s from today through Friday, the City of Columbus is urging residents to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Cooling Centers and Public Spaces:

Neighbors are encouraged to take advantage of the cooling facilities provided by community centers. The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. A complete list of community center locations can be found on the Columbus Recreation and Parks website.

In addition to the community centers, Columbus Metropolitan Library branches are also opening their doors to provide relief from the heat. These locations will open at 9 a.m., offering a cool environment for visitors. For specific information regarding hours and locations, visit the Columbus Metropolitan Library website.

Beat the Heat fan giveaway:

LifeCare Alliance, a local organization dedicated to supporting the community, is operating its “Beat the Heat” campaign. As part of this initiative, they are offering a fan giveaway event today from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 670 Harmon Ave. This event aims to distribute fans to those in need to help combat the extreme temperatures. Those interested in participating or contributing to the campaign can find more information on the LifeCare Alliance website.

Staying Healthy and Safe:

Columbus Public Health has shared essential guidelines to ensure residents’ well-being during the scorching weather.

Hydration: Drink water regularly and avoid waiting until you’re thirsty.

Drink water regularly and avoid waiting until you’re thirsty. Cool Environments: Whenever possible, seek air-conditioned spaces. If you lack air conditioning at home, consider public places like movie theaters, malls, and libraries to stay cool.

Whenever possible, seek air-conditioned spaces. If you lack air conditioning at home, consider public places like movie theaters, malls, and libraries to stay cool. Avoid Dehydrating Beverages: Steer clear of alcoholic, caffeinated, and sugary beverages, as they can lead to dehydration.

Steer clear of alcoholic, caffeinated, and sugary beverages, as they can lead to dehydration. Light Meals: Opt for light meals that don’t burden your body during hot weather.

Opt for light meals that don’t burden your body during hot weather. Appropriate Clothing: Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing to help keep cool.

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing to help keep cool. Timing of Activities: Limit strenuous activities to the cooler hours of the morning and evening.

Limit strenuous activities to the cooler hours of the morning and evening. Awareness of Heat-Related Illnesses: Learn to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses and understand how to treat them.

Learn to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses and understand how to treat them. Check on Others: Keep an eye on family members, friends, and neighbors, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat.

Keep an eye on family members, friends, and neighbors, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat. Never Leave Anyone in a Closed Car: It’s critical never to leave people or pets in a parked vehicle, as the interior can become dangerously hot.

Pool Availability:

Due to lifeguards returning to school, only a limited number of pools are operational. Pools at Driving Park, Dodge, Glenwood, and Tuttle will remain open, but only on weekends until Labor Day.