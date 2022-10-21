COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it pales in comparison to others on there.

WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter of 2022. Specifically, the study focuses on which cities saw the largest increase in homicide rates from the same time in 2021 to 2022.

See how Columbus compares to the other top 49 cities on the map below.

Columbus had the 19th-highest homicide rate in 2022's third quarter out of the 50 cities on the list. Despite that, the study's data showed its killing rate actually decreased by 2.47 from the previous year, which is why it ranked 45th. It was the only place in Ohio to make the list, and it did surpass five other cities:

St. Petersburg, Florida - Homicide rate of 1.52, decreased by 2.65

Arlington, Texas - Homicide rate of 0.50, decreased by 1.51

Madison, Wisconsin - Homicide rate of 0.77, decreased by 1.94

Chesapeake, Virginia - Homicide rate of 0.82, decreased by 3.71

Denver, Colorado - Homicide rate of 1.96, decreased by 1.82

The No. 1 place on the list was Kansas City. The Missouri metro's case rate rose by 4.89 compared with 2021. While it had the highest increase in killings, it was actually beaten in terms of the 2022 killing rate when compared with another place in the state: St. Louis.

Three cities on the list actually had no change in homicide rate from 2021 to 2022:

Chandler, Arizona - Homicide rate of 0.78

San Francisco, California - Homicide rate of 1.83

Phoenix, Arizona - Homicide rate of 3.01

Columbus has seen 115 homicides in 2022 as of Friday, with the most recent being the deadly shooting of Aniyah Elie.