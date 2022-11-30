COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For Columbus voters, the ballots for the May 2023 primary will look different. That’s because, for the first time in more than 100 years, the structure of the Columbus City Council is changing.

The current at-large model of the city is making way for a new district system. Columbus will be split into nine districts some four years after electors voted for that change. With the nine-district system, City Council will have an additional two members, bringing the total to nine.

NBC4 will break down what these changes mean for you and will answer your questions live starting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

In 2021, Columbus had a Council Residential Districting Commission that drew three proposed maps for the new districts. That December, City Council approved the map.

The new districts will take effect for the May 2023 primary when Columbus voters will cast their ballots in the first election under this structure. Those running will have to reside in that specific district to run for a council seat. All nine seats will be up for election next year and be determined in the 2023 general election in November.

In 2024, the nine elected council members, representing each of the newly drawn districts, will meet for the first council session and determine their term limits. The term limits will be decided by a random drawing of lots, with four members getting a two-year term and the other five getting a four-year term.