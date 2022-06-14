COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With more than 171,000 Ohioans without power following Monday night’s severe storms, customers can keep up to date on when their power may come back.

AEP, the provider for most customers in central Ohio, is reporting 210,438 customers without power and 2,266 outages across its service area as of 4:35 p.m. To track when power may be restored, AEP customers can use the company’s Ohio Outage Map. Users can find their neighborhood, or using a dropdown menu on the left side of the screen, view the map by county or zip code. Once the customer finds their location, and if there is an outage, click on the outage icon and a bar on the right-hand side of the screen will appear, letting you know how many customers are affected by that outage, when the outage was reported, and an estimated time power will be restored.

AEP’s outage map viewed by county.

The other major provider for central Ohio, South Central Power, also has a map customers can use to track outages. Serving mostly the south central part of Ohio, South Central is reporting 3,439 customers without power and 158 outages as of 4:35 p.m. The map also allows users to search by location or break down the outages by county by clicking the “County” button on the right side of the key on the left hand side of the map.

Additionally, City of Westerville Electric Division is warning users it is under a peak usage alert from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The city is asking residents and businesses to decrease electricity usage during this period.