COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As gas prices climb across the country, drivers may be looking for ways to improve their fuel efficiency.

According to Jenni Hoover, the service manager at Alternative Auto Care, proper maintenance can go a long way toward increasing gas mileage.

Hoover said keeping a car’s filters and fluids changed will help. Those fluids include break fluid, power-steering fluid and oil.

She also recommends that drivers keep their tires properly inflated by checking their pressure once a month.

“They lose air over time, whether it be a leak or just naturally, they do lose air, so you do want to check them at least once a month,” she said.

If drivers can avoid accelerating quickly and slamming on their breaks, Hoover said that too will help with fuel efficiency.