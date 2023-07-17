COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state’s single-issue August special election is just around the corner.

Issue 1, if passed, would make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution and it has brought forward a lot of debate and campaigning.

“Television is vital in any campaign, particularly a statewide campaign,” Democratic strategist Dale Butland said.

“In a low turnout election, the less important thing is persuasion and TV is a persuasive mechanism and the more important thing is turnout,” Republican strategist Matt Dole said.

The opposing side of the campaign has spent what is likely millions of dollars, saturating Ohio airwaves with advertisements urging voters to vote “no.”

“An ad has to be seen seven times by a voter to be burned in, and that’s why repetition is so important and why there’s the large buy, the large media buy, that’s been made,” Butland said. “It is so important because that ad is being seen not just seven times but probably eight, ten, 12 times by every voter.”

“It certainly has a small impact and perhaps in a low turnout race the ‘no’ side thinks that spending a buttload on tv is going to be enough to win the day,” Dole said.

Some voters say advertisements or not, they are doing their own work.

“I have seen a few campaign ads on either side, I kind of researched the amendment myself and what they’re talking about,” Franklin County voter Jeffrey Martin said.

While the “yes” side of the campaign does have a radio and TV advertisement airing, they are focusing on their grassroots approach.

“I think it’s just reminding people how important this is and then sticking with them and turnout really,” Dole said. “You will see a phase where we go into finding people who are likely to vote and making sure they turn out, which means calling them, texting them, going door to door.”

“If you have to see an ad seven times for it to be burnt in, some guy showing up to an event and talking about it once is not going to burn it in,” Butland said. “To say nothing to the fact of, you have a limited audience there that are only the people who show up.”

While the effectiveness of campaigns remains to be seen, the Republican Party in Ohio is split on Issue 1, with some opposing it, as Democrats stand firmly against it.

“I’m not surprised to see them united on an issue and Republicans somewhat in a disagreement,” Dole said. “I respect Republicans who are against this, but I think overwhelmingly the Republican block is for it and I think that will prove out on Election Day.”

“I think all the energy is on the ‘no’ side because this is not a strictly Democratic versus Republican issue,” Butland said. “This is a bipartisan opposition to Issue 1 as reflected by the fact that every single living former Ohio governor, including the two Republican former governors we have, are all opposed.”