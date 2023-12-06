COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The MLS Cup between the Columbus Crew and the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is getting closer and as expected, it has not been easy to get tickets.

The public sale opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Alex Saffels was on his computer and ready online well before that.

“Me and my brother were trying to go. So we’ve been talking about it and we’re sitting there and we’re going well, we’re good with 100 bucks, 150 bucks,” he said.

The prices he eventually saw were significantly higher. He said by the time it was his turn shortly after 10 a.m., the only tickets available were for resale and were several hundreds of dollars on the low end.

“There’s no way we could justify spending that kind of money on just one afternoon,” Saffels said.

The NBC4 team also checked Ticketmaster 15 minutes after 10 a.m. Only resale tickets were available. The cheapest was listed for around $500 dollars. Some were listed for a couple thousand dollars and higher.

“It’s just disappointing that people like us, we’re busting our butts every day just doing to make it by and can’t go do things like that that we want to go see because somebody else already bought the ticket and wants to make a dime off you,” Saffels said.

While not discussing details, an executive with the Haslam Sports Group, the majority owner of the Crew, talked about some of the ticketing situations fans experienced this week.

“It’s an MLS Cup, right. This is the culmination of the MLS season. It is a global event. People will come in from all over the country to be at this event and there was incredibly high demand for the event,” said Joshua Glessing, Chief of Strategy and Development for the Haslam Sports Group.

Season ticket members dealt with problems earlier this week. Unauthorized individuals accessed the MLS managed presale Monday. Many Crew season ticket members who should have been able to get tickets, could not. An updated presale for them happened Tuesday.

“The goal is always to do what is right by our fans and make sure our fans are taken care of,” Glessing said. “We wanted to ensure that our fans who have been with us from the start would have the opportunity to be in the building.”