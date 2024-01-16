COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For a limited time, Columbus-area residents can get a free breakfast item from Chick-fil-A.
According to a news release, Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the area are offering a free breakfast item through the Chick-fil-A app from Jan. 17 to 20.
Those who download or already have the app, can select from a list of items and choose the breakfast option of their choice for free.
Those items include:
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin
- Egg White Grill
- 4-ct Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis
The special for customers is available for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out. This is also for breakfast items that are ordered during their breakfast hours.