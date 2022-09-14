COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the deadline looms on a potential rail strike, prices at the gas pump could take a hit.

The possible rail strike is coming at a time of a steady decline in gas prices, but a strike could see those prices climb again.

Patrick De Hann with GasBuddy said most gasoline is transported via pipeline, but ethanol and other additives are shipped via rail and that’s where a strike could affect prices.

The potential hike comes after a roller-coaster ride of prices this summer.

According to AAA Ohio, the highest price was $5.06 back on June 9, while the current average is $3.49.

De Haan said if a rail strike should happen, the impact wouldn’t be felt for a couple of days.

“That’s because we have intermediate storage facilities that store things like gasoline and ethanol, so if something happens, it doesn’t have an immediate effect,” he said. “Having said that, if, for some reason, the strike continued beyond three to five days, that’s when we start getting into tightness of markets.”

As far as what impact that strike would have, De Haan estimated prices could rise by as much as $.75 per gallon.

“Potentially, at worst, maybe 35 to 75 cents, but again, there are a lot of ways this can be stopped,” he said. “Congress can stop any potential strike, so I’m hopeful this will be much to do about nothing, but having said that, it still could be something.”