COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Five people were arrested after an armed robbery and an hour-long police chase throughout the Columbus city streets and into the eastern suburbs early Friday morning.

According to Columbus police, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with suspects of an armed robbery inside at around 1:15 a.m. The robbery occurred near West Broad Street and Wilson Road on the west side of town.

The suspects evaded capture and led police on an hour-long chase through the city’s highways and streets, heading east and topping out at 120 miles-per-hour. Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including CPD, Blendon Township, New Albany and Gahanna departments.

The suspects entered Licking County, then made their way back to Columbus towards John Glenn International Airport. The driver eventually lost control on Airport Drive, near Interstate 670 at around 2:20 a.m.

Five people were arrested, four directly at the crash site and one after a brief foot chase. No one sustained any injuries, though a CPD crusader was damaged.

Police were able to confirm that the car was stolen and police believe it was used as part of the armed robbery near West Broad Street and Wilson Road.