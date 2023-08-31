COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, and the Franklin County Public Health is holding an event to help.

Hope In Bloom is Thursday at Lower.com Field from 4 to 7 p.m., providing resources and raising awareness about addiction.

Joe Mazzola, Franklin County Public Health Commissioner, said the event is a special, family-friendly opportunity to raise awareness, remember, reflect and honor those who have died from overdoses and help those who are struggling with addiction.

Along with free food, activities and live entertainment, there will also be several community partners providing free harm-reduction resources.

“Everything from addiction services, to community health workers, we will also be providing vaccinations,” Mazzola said. “It’ll be a time for us to gather as a community, reflect and recommit to supporting our residents and our families.”

Along with the event, Franklin County Public Health is working with community partners through a plan to help address issues surrounding addiction.

This is done through community outreach, education opportunities, providing naloxone to residents and working with schools to also help not only with awareness but bring availability of those resources needed.

“We’re working to identify more opportunities for individuals to enter into recovery and to access Medicaid-assisted treatment,” Mazzola said. “We stand committed with our other partners through the Columbus and Franklin County addiction plan to make sure that resources are available and to connect with individuals with those resources.”

