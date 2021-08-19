Honor Flight, first trip the beginning of the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Department of Veterans Services was honored to take part in the Honor Flight to Washington, DC this week. The last flight was nearly 16 months ago and was paused because of COVID-19.

“We had a chance to talk to various people from various branches of service who served during the Vietnam era and they told us a little bit about their story,” said Jim Lanning who served in the Vietnam War. “We shared a little bit with them and it was just good to go and realize it’s finally over. in our hearts and in our minds it wasn’t for a lot of people.”

Thursday evening 118 veterans returned to Columbus after visiting memorials that were dedicated to honoring people who serviced and sacrificed for the country.

“It was more than I could ever hope for,” said Curtis Puryear who served during the Vietnam War. “It was absolutely over the top beautiful. All the monuments, the writings on the walls, they were just so very heartfelt.”

Both the Vietnam and WWII Memorials were inspired or designed by Ohioans. In the days ahead we will share what that experience was like in our next “On The Road” video. It’s never too late to thank a veteran for his or her service to our country!

Honor Flight Columbus accepts applications from America’s senior Veterans: Currently, anyone who has served on active duty prior to May 7th, 1975 (the end of the Vietnam War) inclusive of WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War years, as well as the Cold War periods prior to the Vietnam War. Veterans with combined active duty and guard/reserve service of over 20 years are also eligible.