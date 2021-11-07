Honor Flight Columbus is in Washington, D.C., on the trip of a lifetime for soldiers who served our country. NBC4 went along with missions 109 and 110 in October. This story and the others that follow are meant to honor and celebrate veterans and to remember the life of sacrifice they made.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Honor Flight is now spread out across America, taking veterans to their memorials in Washington, but when it comes to Columbus, this will always be Honor Flight #1.

Columbus was the first Honor Flight hub, with 135 hubs currently across the country.

Two hundred veterans were on Columbus Honor Flight missions in October, and volunteer guardians were needed to escort them around Washington.

In October. Guardian Christine made her sixth trip.

“I want to honor these men and women who have been through so much for our country,” she said.

Lori took her 72nd Honor Flight and said it’s a new experience every time.

“It’s a feeling in your heart being with these veterans for the day,” she said. “It’s one day, but they’re with you forever.”

Veterans have told their guardians that after marriage and the birth of their children, Honor Flight is the next best day of their life.