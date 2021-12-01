COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in 2019 has filed a lawsuit against the city of Columbus, the Columbus Division of Police, and several officers, claiming not enough was done to prevent her death.

On July 12, 2019, Columbus police responded to a 911 call from a man who said he had shot his girlfriend.

When police arrived on scene, they found Deborah Saenz, 32, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The woman’s boyfriend, Marcos Solis III, 32, was arrested and charged with her murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Marcos Solis III

According to the lawsuit filed in July 2021, Saenz had called 911 the day before the fatal shooting and told dispatchers Solis was beating her and that he had guns.

The lawsuit claims that responding officers did not search for guns, despite Saenz’s claim that Solis, a convicted felon, had the weapons, and an open gun case and ammunition were seen on a bed in the apartment.

The lawsuit also claims that despite Saenz requesting Solis be arrested because she feared him, officers failed to remove him from the apartment, and walked by a crying Saenz as they left the area.

In response to the allegations, officers stated they did not search the apartment for guns because they did not have a search warrant and did not arrest Solis because there was no probable cause to do so.

The officers also deny they saw any ammo near the gun case and claim Saenz only told one officer she was scared of Solis.

The family is seeking more than $25,000 in damages in the lawsuit. A hearing has been scheduled for this case for December 2022.