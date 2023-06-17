COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus police homicide unit is investigating a man’s death Saturday in South Linden.

The man was found unresponsive inside a car at approximately 11:57 a.m. on the 1500 block of Accommodation Avenue. He was pronounced dead at 12:03 p.m.

Police are waiting on the results of an autopsy before determining the man’s cause of death.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.