Homicide unit investigating after two bodies found in north Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police’s homicide unit is investigating after two dead bodies were found inside a north Columbus apartment Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Dublin Granville Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. for an unknown complaint.

At the scene, officers talked with the apartment complex manager, who said she was checking on a resident who was delinquent on her rent.

When the manager entered the apartment, she saw the woman, identified as 40-year-old Christina Antoline, lying on the floor unresponsive.

The manager then exited the apartment and contacted the police.

When officers checked the apartment, they found a second person, a man, lying unresponsive in the bedroom.

EMS responded and pronounced the victims deceased, the woman at 12:37 p.m. and the man at 12:42 p.m.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

Columbus Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the department’s homicide unity at 614-645-4730.

If ruled homicides, they would be the 136th and 137th in Columbus for 2021.